SFE Investment Counsel Makes New Investment in Circle Internet Group, Inc. $CRCL

SFE Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,986 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,811,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,282,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Circle Internet Group in the first quarter worth $35,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Circle Internet Group by 102.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,001 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 10,132 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Circle Internet Group by 13.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,917,764 shares of the company's stock valued at $278,384,000 after buying an additional 342,080 shares during the period. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Circle Internet Group from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Circle Internet Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a "sector weight" rating for the company. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Clear Str upgraded shares of Circle Internet Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Circle Internet Group currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $117.38.

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Circle Internet Group Stock Performance

NYSE CRCL traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.37. The company had a trading volume of 36,658,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,339,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.74. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.90 and a 52 week high of $262.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.52.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Circle Internet Group had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $694.13 million for the quarter. The company's revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Circle Internet Group, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Circle Internet Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Circle Internet Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Circle secured OCC approval to launch a national trust bank, reinforcing its regulatory standing and potentially improving the outlook for its USDC stablecoin and reserve management. Article Title

Circle secured OCC approval to launch a national trust bank, reinforcing its regulatory standing and potentially improving the outlook for its USDC stablecoin and reserve management. Positive Sentiment: Traders also showed unusual bullish activity in CRCL options, with call volume running well above normal, suggesting speculation that the rally could continue.

Traders also showed unusual bullish activity in CRCL options, with call volume running well above normal, suggesting speculation that the rally could continue. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts currently rate Circle around a “Hold,” indicating the stock still has supporters but not broad consensus for aggressive upside at current levels. Article Title

Analysts currently rate Circle around a “Hold,” indicating the stock still has supporters but not broad consensus for aggressive upside at current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary also noted that Circle remains exposed to rising competition in stablecoins, including the launch of Open USD, which could pressure its long-term moat. Article Title

Recent commentary also noted that Circle remains exposed to rising competition in stablecoins, including the launch of Open USD, which could pressure its long-term moat. Negative Sentiment: Some investors remain cautious after prior reports flagged Circle as potentially overvalued and sensitive to rate expectations, which could limit how far the stock can run. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling at Circle Internet Group

In other Circle Internet Group news, Director Patrick Sean Neville sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,018 shares in the company, valued at $126,427.70. This represents a 96.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Hossein Razzaghi sold 1,831 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $117,916.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 662,856 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,687,926.40. This trade represents a 0.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 1,981,527 shares of company stock worth $158,177,521 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.85% of the company's stock.

About Circle Internet Group

Circle Internet Group NYSE: CRCL is a financial technology company that builds infrastructure to enable businesses and developers to use and move money on public blockchains. Co-founded by Jeremy Allaire and Sean Neville, the company is best known as a principal issuer and steward of USDC, a dollar-pegged stablecoin developed through the CENTRE Consortium, which Circle co-founded with Coinbase. Jeremy Allaire serves as CEO and has been a visible leader in the company’s strategy and public engagement around digital currency and payments innovation.

Circle’s core products and services center on digital currency issuance and programmable payments.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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