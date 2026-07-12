SFE Investment Counsel Purchases 45,009 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK

SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK - Free Report) by 43.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,431 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 45,009 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel owned 0.06% of Tetra Tech worth $4,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,162,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,603,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 351.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875,372 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $96,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,721 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,016,577 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $302,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,021,788 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $147,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,087 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price target on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Tetra Tech from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $41.00.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Jeffrey R. Feeler bought 1,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.41 per share, with a total value of $50,179.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,179. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Tetra Tech Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Tetra Tech stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $30.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,043,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,389,054. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $25.81 and a one year high of $43.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.92. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $28.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.33.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm's revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Tetra Tech has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.580 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.38-0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This is an increase from Tetra Tech's previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Tetra Tech's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.37%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc is a leading provider of consulting and engineering services with a focus on water, environment, infrastructure, resource management and energy sectors. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, the company delivers end-to-end solutions that encompass planning, design, engineering, program management and construction management. Tetra Tech's multidisciplinary teams integrate science, technology and advisory services to address complex challenges in areas such as water resources, environmental remediation, sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy.

The company's core offerings include environmental assessments and cleanup, water treatment and reuse, coastal and marine engineering, climate resilience planning, and engineering design for transportation and built environments.

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