SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 159,988 Shares of Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO - Free Report) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 592,313 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after buying an additional 159,988 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Tractor Supply worth $26,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Tractor Supply by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,931,699 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,474,736,000 after acquiring an additional 420,731 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,279,046 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,214,390,000 after purchasing an additional 902,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,051,776 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,152,819,000 after purchasing an additional 162,774 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,433,611 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $871,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,873,514 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $791,703,000 after purchasing an additional 184,457 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Tractor Supply Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $30.05 on Thursday. Tractor Supply Company has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $63.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.47.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 6.91%.Tractor Supply's quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Tractor Supply's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $52.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Daiwa Securities Group dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Tractor Supply from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $45.50.

View Our Latest Report on Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company NASDAQ: TSCO is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

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