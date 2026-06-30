SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 167,854 Shares of StandardAero, Inc. $SARO

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO - Free Report) by 1,714.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,643 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 167,854 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.05% of StandardAero worth $4,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SARO. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in StandardAero in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,618,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in StandardAero by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,984,551 shares of the company's stock valued at $343,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,488 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new position in shares of StandardAero in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,360,000. VARCOV Co. bought a new position in shares of StandardAero in the fourth quarter worth approximately $567,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of StandardAero by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,867,767 shares of the company's stock worth $311,688,000 after purchasing an additional 522,203 shares during the period.

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StandardAero Price Performance

SARO opened at $28.65 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.25 and a 200 day moving average of $28.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. StandardAero, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.83 and a 52-week high of $34.48.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. StandardAero had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. StandardAero has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that StandardAero, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at StandardAero

In other StandardAero news, COO Kimberly Ernzen sold 2,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $68,837.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 6,632 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $181,451.52. This trade represents a 27.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Lewis Prebble sold 1,141 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $31,217.76. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at $82,244.16. This trade represents a 27.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 19,337 shares of company stock valued at $529,060 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SARO. UBS Group raised StandardAero from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on StandardAero from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial upgraded StandardAero to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on StandardAero in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of StandardAero from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $34.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on StandardAero

StandardAero Profile

StandardAero is a global aerospace maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider specializing in gas turbine engines, auxiliary power units (APUs), airframe components and oil & gas rotating equipment. The company offers a full suite of technical services including engine repair and overhaul, component repair, accessory maintenance, parts manufacturing and on-site field support. Its customer base spans commercial airlines, business and general aviation operators, regional carriers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and defense organizations.

With roots dating back to 1911, StandardAero has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest independent MRO providers in the industry.

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