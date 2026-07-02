SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 21,742 Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. $ESTA

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA - Free Report) by 134.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,928 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 21,742 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.13% of Establishment Labs worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in Establishment Labs by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,973,492 shares of the company's stock worth $80,893,000 after purchasing an additional 197,962 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,181,824 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,443,000 after buying an additional 274,287 shares during the last quarter. Tyro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 1.0% in the third quarter. Tyro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077,456 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,165,000 after buying an additional 10,735 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 811,536 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,145,000 after buying an additional 438,206 shares during the period. Finally, Mudita Advisors LLP raised its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP now owns 699,703 shares of the company's stock worth $50,994,000 after acquiring an additional 12,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company's stock.

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Establishment Labs Stock Performance

Shares of Establishment Labs stock opened at $89.23 on Thursday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $74.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.82. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $90.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.10). Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 19.05% and a negative return on equity of 218.77%. The business had revenue of $59.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Establishment Labs

In other news, Director Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 105,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $7,919,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 927,504 shares in the company, valued at $69,952,351.68. This trade represents a 10.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 292,500 shares of company stock worth $20,591,021. 9.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ESTA. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Monday, June 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Establishment Labs presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $87.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Establishment Labs

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc is a global medical technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of silicone gel breast implants for aesthetic and reconstructive surgery. The company's proprietary portfolio is built around patient-focused safety, customization and innovation, offering solutions intended to enhance surgical outcomes and support clinical traceability.

The company's flagship products fall under the Motiva® brand, which includes a range of ergonomic and round breast implants featuring SilkSurface® texturing and an embedded Q Inside® Safety microtransponder for unique implant identification.

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