SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 36,546 Shares of Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL - Free Report) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,044 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 36,546 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.24% of Toll Brothers worth $30,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,379 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $14,694,000 after buying an additional 21,907 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter worth about $2,408,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 19.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 207,807 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $28,706,000 after acquiring an additional 34,432 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,251 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus set a $170.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Toll Brothers from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Toll Brothers from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $163.56.

View Our Latest Report on Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of TOL opened at $151.09 on Wednesday. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.64 and a 1-year high of $168.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $141.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.15.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.42 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Toll Brothers's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $139,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,442 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,847.40. The trade was a 6.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 77,957 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.58, for a total value of $12,206,507.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 321,256 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,302,264.48. This represents a 19.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 86,457 shares of company stock valued at $13,468,657 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company that focuses on designing and constructing luxury residential properties. The company's core business encompasses a broad range of housing products, including custom single-family homes, upscale condominium communities and rental apartment ventures. Toll Brothers emphasizes high-end finishes and architectural craftsmanship, positioning itself in the premium segment of the U.S. housing market.

In addition to traditional homebuilding, Toll Brothers operates specialized divisions to address evolving consumer preferences.

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