SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 5,037 Shares of Dillard's, Inc. $DDS

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS - Free Report) by 1,773.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,321 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Dillard's were worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Dillard's by 28,394.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 226,529 shares of the company's stock worth $137,354,000 after purchasing an additional 225,734 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dillard's by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 116,577 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,686,000 after purchasing an additional 12,863 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dillard's by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 73,642 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,652,000 after buying an additional 7,123 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Dillard's by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,895 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,167,000 after buying an additional 14,718 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dillard's by 75.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,142 shares of the company's stock worth $23,687,000 after buying an additional 28,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dillard's news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 400 shares of Dillard's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.18, for a total value of $243,672.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,183,177. The trade was a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.80% of the company's stock.

Dillard's Stock Down 2.0%

NYSE:DDS opened at $526.89 on Wednesday. Dillard's, Inc. has a 1 year low of $418.11 and a 1 year high of $741.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $574.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $605.80.

Dillard's (NYSE:DDS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $16.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $10.13 by $5.91. Dillard's had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 10.09%.The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.39 earnings per share. Dillard's's revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dillard's, Inc. will post 35.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Dillard's Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Dillard's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Dillard's from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Dillard's from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dillard's from $460.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Dillard's from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $521.33.

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About Dillard's

Dillard's, Inc NYSE: DDS, headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, is a U.S.-based department store chain founded by William T. Dillard in 1938. Over more than eight decades of operation, the company has grown from a single store in Nashville, Arkansas, to a prominent retailer with a national footprint. Dillard's equity is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DDS.

The company operates approximately 280 departmental stores across 29 states, offering a broad assortment of merchandise that includes men's and women's apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home furnishings.

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