SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in DaVita Inc. $DVA

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA - Free Report) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,293 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 45,609 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.32% of DaVita worth $32,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVA. Gen Wealth Partners Inc lifted its stake in DaVita by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 880 shares of the company's stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in DaVita by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the company's stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company's stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,933 shares of the company's stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 2.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,502 shares of the company's stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company's stock.

Get DaVita alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on DaVita from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of DaVita from $158.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DaVita from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the company from $126.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $144.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $199.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on DVA

DaVita Price Performance

DVA stock opened at $211.11 on Wednesday. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $215.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.69.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. DaVita had a negative return on equity of 270.37% and a net margin of 5.65%.The firm's revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. DaVita has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.100-15.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other DaVita news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 51,471 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.10, for a total transaction of $9,887,579.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 132,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,440,571.40. The trade was a 27.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 15,405 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.40, for a total transaction of $3,210,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 109,194 shares in the company, valued at $22,756,029.60. The trade was a 12.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc NYSE: DVA is a leading provider of kidney care services, specializing in the management and operation of outpatient dialysis centers for patients with chronic kidney failure and end-stage renal disease. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company offers a comprehensive suite of treatment modalities, including in-center hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and home dialysis therapies. In addition to its core dialysis services, DaVita provides patient education, nutritional counseling, vascular access management and related laboratory services to support kidney health and overall patient well-being.

Since its formation in the mid-1990s through a clinical management services spin-off, DaVita has expanded both organically and through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider DaVita, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and DaVita wasn't on the list.

While DaVita currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here