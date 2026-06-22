SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 294.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,159,165 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 3,104,335 shares during the quarter. Amphenol makes up about 0.6% of SG Americas Securities LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Amphenol worth $525,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 200.0% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of APH stock opened at $164.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.37. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $92.98 and a fifty-two week high of $167.04.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $178.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $178.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on APH

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $8,788,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,368,257.30. This trade represents a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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