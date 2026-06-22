SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Edison International $EIX

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) by 76.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,294,019 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 996,739 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Edison International worth $167,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,285,152 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,097,475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,521,168 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at about $339,311,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,496,907 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $329,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,847 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 109.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,314,124 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $119,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,586,451 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $215,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,525 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $37,650.00. Following the sale, the director owned 34,212 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,576,163.60. This trade represents a 1.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Research Partners lowered Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Edison International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a "sell" rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $72.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EIX

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of EIX stock opened at $71.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Edison International has a 52-week low of $49.14 and a 52-week high of $76.21.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 19.27%.Edison International's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

About Edison International

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

Further Reading

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