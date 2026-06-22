SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. $INTU

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 172.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 674,982 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 426,952 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.24% of Intuit worth $291,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the software maker's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $412.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Daiwa Securities Group cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $450.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $511.35.

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Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ INTU opened at $267.00 on Monday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $349.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $460.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $73.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.98. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $259.23 and a 52 week high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.65 earnings per share. Intuit's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Intuit's dividend payout ratio is 29.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 284 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.20, for a total value of $80,144.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,252.40. This represents a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Vasant M. Prabhu acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $309.71 per share, with a total value of $154,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at $541,992.50. This trade represents a 40.00% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 955 shares of company stock valued at $273,855 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Key Intuit News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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