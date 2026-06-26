SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Terex Corporation $TEX

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX - Free Report) by 586.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,621 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 234,589 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.24% of Terex worth $16,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Terex by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,433,991 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $183,308,000 after buying an additional 76,028 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Terex by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,798,109 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $149,363,000 after acquiring an additional 425,322 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Terex by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,669,042 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $89,094,000 after acquiring an additional 727,277 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Terex by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,620,342 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $86,494,000 after acquiring an additional 16,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Terex by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,616,942 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $86,326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joshua Gross sold 5,874 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $361,427.22. Following the sale, the insider owned 48,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,996,880.18. This trade represents a 10.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial raised Terex from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Terex from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Terex in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Terex from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Terex in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terex has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $75.82.

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Terex Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of TEX opened at $74.52 on Friday. Terex Corporation has a 12 month low of $41.70 and a 12 month high of $74.69. The stock's 50-day moving average is $62.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53.

Terex (NYSE:TEX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 1.87%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Terex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-5.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Terex Corporation will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Terex's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.54%.

Key Stories Impacting Terex

Here are the key news stories impacting Terex this week:

Positive Sentiment: DA Davidson upgraded Terex to “strong-buy” and set an $81 price target , implying additional upside from recent trading levels. The Fly report

DA Davidson upgraded Terex to and set an , implying additional upside from recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its earnings forecasts for FY2026, FY2027, FY2028 and Q1 2028, signaling improved expectations for Terex’s profitability over the next few years.

Zacks Research raised its earnings forecasts for and Q1 2028, signaling improved expectations for Terex’s profitability over the next few years. Neutral Sentiment: One article compared Terex’s Q1 results with peers in heavy machinery, keeping investor focus on how the company stacks up versus the broader sector. MSN article

One article compared Terex’s Q1 results with peers in heavy machinery, keeping investor focus on how the company stacks up versus the broader sector. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks maintained a Hold rating even while nudging estimates higher, suggesting analysts see steady fundamentals but are not universally bullish.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation is a global manufacturer of lifting and material-handling plant and equipment, serving a range of industries that includes construction, infrastructure, energy, manufacturing and shipping logistics. Its product portfolio encompasses aerial work platforms, rough terrain and tower cranes, port and cargo handling equipment, material processing machinery and utility products. These offerings are marketed under well-known brands such as Genie®, Terex® AWP, Terex® Cranes, Demag®, and Powerscreen®, and are designed to meet diverse application requirements from building sites to industrial facilities and ports.

Headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, Terex traces its roots back to 1933 and has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

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