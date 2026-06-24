SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 121,110 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report) by 984.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,416 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 121,110 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.17% of MongoDB worth $32,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1,220.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in MongoDB by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 97 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company's stock.

Get MongoDB alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.16, for a total value of $15,326,400.00. Following the sale, the director owned 161,762 shares in the company, valued at $61,980,727.92. This trade represents a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $3,539,100.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 983,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,005,365.56. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 139,182 shares of company stock worth $49,910,727 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MongoDB Stock Up 0.6%

MongoDB stock opened at $320.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of -867.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1,151.07 and a beta of 1.57. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.47 and a 12-month high of $444.72. The business's 50-day moving average price is $308.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.11.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $687.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $664.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. MongoDB has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.950-6.140 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.580-1.610 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MDB. Mizuho increased their price objective on MongoDB from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MongoDB from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $435.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $396.39.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MongoDB

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company's platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider MongoDB, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MongoDB wasn't on the list.

While MongoDB currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here