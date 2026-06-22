SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 268,290 Shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) by 53.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 768,773 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock after buying an additional 268,290 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.30% of NXP Semiconductors worth $151,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,426 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $230.00 target price (down from $245.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $295.92.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.57, for a total value of $315,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,826.94. This trade represents a 10.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 4,576 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total value of $1,070,921.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,389 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,261,187.67. This trade represents a 45.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 12,611 shares of company stock worth $3,182,068 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $313.27 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 12-month low of $183.00 and a 12-month high of $339.95. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $281.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $79.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.77.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. NXP Semiconductors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.85%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

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