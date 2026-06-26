SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 50,092 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS - Free Report) by 240.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,920 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 50,092 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.19% of FactSet Research Systems worth $15,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. BOKF NA lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 5,100.0% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 104 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered FactSet Research Systems from a "sell" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $267.69.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FDS

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of FDS opened at $208.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company's 50-day moving average is $230.79 and its 200-day moving average is $239.53. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $453.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The business services provider reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.09. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $611.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $604.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.28 EPS. FactSet Research Systems's quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. FactSet Research Systems's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.84%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company's core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

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