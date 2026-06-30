SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 62,810 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. $VIAV

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV - Free Report) by 133.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,753 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 62,810 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $3,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Viavi Solutions

In related news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 136,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $7,075,865.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,188,798 shares in the company, valued at $61,603,512.36. This trade represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 10,693 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $566,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 39,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,082,211. The trade was a 21.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 450,369 shares of company stock valued at $23,789,119. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VIAV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Viavi Solutions from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley Financial increased their price target on Viavi Solutions from $26.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $25.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $42.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Trading Down 0.5%

VIAV opened at $47.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.60. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $60.43. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a positive return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $406.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $393.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business's revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. Viavi Solutions has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.310 EPS. Analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, cable operators, enterprises and government agencies. The company offers an extensive portfolio of fiber optic and copper cable test and measurement instruments, wireless network testing equipment and network performance monitoring software. Its products are designed to support the deployment, maintenance and optimization of high-speed broadband, 5G wireless, data center and enterprise networks.

Viavi's product offerings are organized into two primary segments: Network & Service Enablement and Optical Security & Performance.

Further Reading

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