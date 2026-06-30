SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. $FND

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND - Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,404 shares of the company's stock after selling 21,197 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.08% of Floor & Decor worth $4,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Floor & Decor by 207.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 366 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 215.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, eCIO Inc. acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FND. Citigroup dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $72.00 to $58.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $61.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a "positive" rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $59.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Floor & Decor

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ersan Sayman sold 15,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $733,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 71,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,460,517.28. This represents a 17.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bryan Langley bought 2,500 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.69 per share, with a total value of $121,725.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 42,016 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,045,759.04. The trade was a 6.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Floor & Decor stock opened at $58.52 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $50.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.43. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.62. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.64 and a fifty-two week high of $92.40.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 4.27%.The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.830-2.080 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Floor & Decor

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer focused on hard surface flooring and related accessories in the United States. The company serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers through a growing network of warehouse-format stores and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.

Floor & Decor’s product offering spans ceramic and porcelain tile, engineered and solid hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl plank and tile, natural stone and a full suite of installation materials such as grout, mortars and underlayment.

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