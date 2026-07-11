SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stake in Hub Group, Inc. $HUBG

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG - Free Report) by 88.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,669 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 67,316 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Hub Group were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUBG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Hub Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,098,160 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $174,625,000 after purchasing an additional 35,866 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,465,688 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $147,673,000 after buying an additional 501,955 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,588,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,466,866 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $105,113,000 after acquiring an additional 25,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Hub Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,118,108 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $90,253,000 after acquiring an additional 159,174 shares during the period. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Hub Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Hub Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: No clearly positive company-specific developments were reported in the latest news flow.

No clearly positive company-specific developments were reported in the latest news flow. Neutral Sentiment: Hub Group’s short interest update showed 0 shares as of July 10, with no meaningful change reported and a days-to-cover ratio of 0.0 days.

Hub Group’s short interest update showed 0 shares as of July 10, with no meaningful change reported and a days-to-cover ratio of 0.0 days. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms announced or promoted securities fraud class action claims against Hub Group, increasing legal overhang and keeping investor focus on the company’s accounting issues and corrective actions taken against two senior executives. Article Title

Hub Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $46.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.38. Hub Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.46 and a fifty-two week high of $53.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22.

Hub Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Hub Group's payout ratio is 28.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "equal weight" rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research raised Hub Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Hub Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $43.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HUBG

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc NASDAQ: HUBG is a leading supply chain solutions provider headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois. Founded in 1971 as Hub City Terminals and renamed Hub Group in 1978, the company completed its initial public offering in 2007. Over the decades, Hub Group has developed a comprehensive multimodal transportation network, leveraging partnerships with major rail carriers and an extensive drayage fleet to offer cost-efficient, sustainable shipping alternatives.

The company operates through two primary segments: Intermodal and Transportation Management.

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