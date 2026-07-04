SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in Crane NXT, Co. $CXT

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT - Free Report) by 46.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,622 shares of the company's stock after selling 28,368 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Crane NXT worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Crane NXT by 120.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 716 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Crane NXT by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 177,810 shares of the company's stock worth $9,139,000 after purchasing an additional 33,336 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Crane NXT by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,113 shares of the company's stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 24,540 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crane NXT by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the company's stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Crane NXT during the 2nd quarter worth $511,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities raised Crane NXT from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Crane NXT from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $67.00 price target on Crane NXT in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Crane NXT from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Crane NXT from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $65.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CXT

Crane NXT Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE CXT opened at $52.67 on Friday. Crane NXT, Co. has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $69.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Crane NXT had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $387.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Crane NXT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.400 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane NXT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Crane NXT's payout ratio is presently 32.14%.

Crane NXT Profile

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions. The Crane Currency segment provides advanced security solutions based on proprietary technology for securing physical products, including banknotes, consumer goods, and industrial products.

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