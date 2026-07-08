SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Position in Dorian LPG Ltd. $LPG

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG - Free Report) by 67.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,464 shares of the shipping company's stock after selling 35,607 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 236.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 425,478 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $10,373,000 after buying an additional 299,107 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Dorian LPG by 136.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 368,986 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $8,996,000 after acquiring an additional 212,787 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dorian LPG by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,874,907 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $45,635,000 after acquiring an additional 207,575 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 425.4% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 256,216 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 207,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 55.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 572,315 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $17,055,000 after purchasing an additional 204,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company's stock.

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Dorian LPG Stock Up 3.3%

LPG stock opened at $39.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.67. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a one year low of $23.76 and a one year high of $48.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.70.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $153.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.87 million. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 40.22%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 102.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 951.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Dorian LPG from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Dorian LPG from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Pareto Securities reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Dnb Carnegie raised Dorian LPG from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Dorian LPG from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $55.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dorian LPG

Insider Transactions at Dorian LPG

In other Dorian LPG news, Director Ted Kalborg sold 15,373 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $692,707.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 66,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,640.88. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $707,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 157,842 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,584,449.96. This represents a 11.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., incorporated in Bermuda and headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, is a leading owner and operator of modern very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company specializes in the maritime transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), primarily propane and butane, for energy producers, commodity traders and trading houses around the world.

Dorian LPG's fleet comprises over 30 state-of-the-art VLGCs, each designed for fuel efficiency and environmental performance. These vessels operate under medium- and long-term time charter agreements, providing predictable employment and supporting a stable charter revenue profile through contracts with major international energy companies.

The company serves global energy markets by transporting LPG cargoes along major trade routes linking production centers in the Middle East, U.S.

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