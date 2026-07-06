SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Position in Mueller Water Products $MWA

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA - Free Report) by 91.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,003 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 354,047 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Danske Bank A S increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company's stock.

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Mueller Water Products Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $24.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03. Mueller Water Products has a 52 week low of $22.74 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.94.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 14.17%.The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Mueller Water Products's payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brian C. Healy bought 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $30,024.50. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 23,763 shares of the company's stock, valued at $611,897.25. This trade represents a 5.16% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MWA. Barclays began coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an "underweight" rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $30.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Mueller Water Products

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc is a leading provider of water infrastructure and flow control products and services designed to help water utilities and municipalities manage, control and measure their water distribution systems. The company's portfolio includes a comprehensive range of products such as fire hydrants, valves, pipe repair systems, fittings and couplings, along with advanced metering and monitoring solutions. By combining traditional mechanical components with digital technologies, Mueller Water Products addresses the critical need for reliable and sustainable water distribution across North America.

The company's operations are organized around two primary business segments.

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