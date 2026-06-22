SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in Newmont Corporation $NEM

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM - Free Report) by 73.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,434,686 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 607,542 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.13% of Newmont worth $155,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 96,182 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $4,644,000 after buying an additional 27,813 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 125,355 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $7,303,000 after buying an additional 65,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 48,982 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Newmont Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:NEM opened at $103.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Newmont Corporation has a 1-year low of $55.37 and a 1-year high of $134.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.02 and a 200 day moving average of $110.69. The firm has a market cap of $110.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.42.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.83 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 33.87%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Corporation will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. Newmont's payout ratio is 13.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on NEM. Macquarie Infrastructure dropped their price target on Newmont from $133.00 to $123.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Newmont from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Newmont from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Newmont from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on Newmont from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $140.98.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Newmont

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David John Thornton sold 2,296 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $252,812.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 23,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,477.93. The trade was a 9.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Natascha Viljoen sold 3,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total transaction of $408,852.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,999 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,060,654.68. The trade was a 2.64% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,120,276. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

More Newmont News

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Positive Sentiment: Newmont received major regulatory approvals from British Columbia for its Red Chris Block Cave project, a key milestone that supports a transition from open-pit mining to block caving and extends the mine life into the mid-2040s. The approval improves visibility on future production and could support the stock by advancing Newmont toward a final investment decision later this year. Article Title

Newmont received major regulatory approvals from British Columbia for its Red Chris Block Cave project, a key milestone that supports a transition from open-pit mining to block caving and extends the mine life into the mid-2040s. The approval improves visibility on future production and could support the stock by advancing Newmont toward a final investment decision later this year. Positive Sentiment: Newmont continues to be viewed as a core name in gold mining, and broader strength in gold/mining shares may be helping sentiment around the stock. This can provide support even when company-specific news is limited. Article Title

Newmont continues to be viewed as a core name in gold mining, and broader strength in gold/mining shares may be helping sentiment around the stock. This can provide support even when company-specific news is limited. Neutral Sentiment: BNP Paribas Exane lowered its price target on Newmont to $111 from $128 while keeping a neutral rating. That is still above the current share price, but the cut may temper near-term enthusiasm. Article Title

BNP Paribas Exane lowered its price target on Newmont to $111 from $128 while keeping a neutral rating. That is still above the current share price, but the cut may temper near-term enthusiasm. Negative Sentiment: Reports say Newmont’s Cadia mine was halted after an earthquake, raising concerns about temporary production disruption. Any prolonged shutdown could weigh on output and sentiment until Newmont clarifies the impact. Article Title

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation NYSE: NEM is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company's core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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