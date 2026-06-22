SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 255.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 264,207 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 189,912 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.18% of Quanta Services worth $145,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Quanta Services by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,206,761 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,619,626,000 after buying an additional 126,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,086,544 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,718,371,000 after acquiring an additional 110,360 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 35.6% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,916,540 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,208,672,000 after acquiring an additional 765,822 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,915,440 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,230,493,000 after acquiring an additional 758,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $817,285,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quanta Services news, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total value of $3,027,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,116,398.40. This represents a 33.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 25,992 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.71, for a total value of $20,032,294.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 16,508 shares in the company, valued at $12,722,880.68. The trade was a 61.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,992 shares of company stock valued at $123,244,714. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $627.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Quanta Services from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised Quanta Services from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $872.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $733.87.

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Quanta Services Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $704.35 on Monday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $358.38 and a twelve month high of $788.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company's 50 day moving average is $690.42 and its 200 day moving average is $566.36. The company has a market cap of $105.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm's revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, May 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services's payout ratio is presently 6.04%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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