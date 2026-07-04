SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP - Free Report) by 62.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,456 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 14,343 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ossiam raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 139.1% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 165 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHKP. Morgan Stanley set a $133.00 price target on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Compass Point set a $120.00 target price on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wedbush lowered their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $165.00 to $133.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $148.04.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

CHKP stock opened at $136.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.76. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $112.23 and a 52-week high of $232.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.08. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 38.37%.The business had revenue of $668.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Check Point Software Technologies

In other Check Point Software Technologies news, Director Yoav Chelouche sold 25,000 shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $3,507,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at $562,242.24. The trade was a 86.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 29.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point's product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

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