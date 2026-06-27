SG Americas Securities LLC Has $12.83 Million Stock Holdings in Wintrust Financial Corporation $WTFC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC - Free Report) by 78.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,333 shares of the bank's stock after acquiring an additional 40,696 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Wintrust Financial worth $12,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 231.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 229 shares of the bank's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 240 shares of the bank's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company's stock.

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Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $161.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $119.61 and a 1-year high of $163.36.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $713.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.23 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 20.11%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Wintrust Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wintrust Financial

In other Wintrust Financial news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,020 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.45, for a total transaction of $454,359.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 13,213 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,987,895.85. This represents a 18.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO David A. Dykstra sold 9,579 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $1,425,546.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 179,810 shares in the company, valued at $26,759,324.20. This trade represents a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,099 shares of company stock worth $1,954,386. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WTFC. Barclays upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $188.00 price target (up from $184.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $168.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Wintrust Financial

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation is a Chicago‐area bank holding company headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois. Through its primary subsidiary, Wintrust Bank, the company operates a network of community banks serving metropolitan Chicago and select markets in southeastern Wisconsin. These locally branded banks provide personalized commercial and consumer banking solutions tailored to small and mid‐size businesses, professionals, and individual clients.

The firm's core offerings include deposit products, commercial and residential lending, treasury management, and mortgage banking services.

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