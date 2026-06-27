SG Americas Securities LLC Has $13.19 Million Stock Position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO - Free Report) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,397 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 10,279 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in TKO Group were worth $13,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TKO. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in TKO Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in TKO Group during the second quarter worth $34,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TKO Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in TKO Group in the second quarter worth $36,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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TKO Group Stock Performance

TKO opened at $215.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company's fifty day moving average price is $194.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.31. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.29 and a 1-year high of $226.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. TKO Group had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from TKO Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. TKO Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TKO shares. Wolfe Research reiterated a "peer perform" rating on shares of TKO Group in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Roth Mkm set a $228.00 target price on TKO Group in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $237.00 target price on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised TKO Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised TKO Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TKO Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $233.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TKO Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark S. Shapiro bought 10,807 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $185.05 per share, with a total value of $1,999,835.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 129,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,909,755.35. This represents a 9.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Andrew M. Schleimer bought 2,696 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $185.44 per share, for a total transaction of $499,946.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 30,240 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,607,705.60. The trade was a 9.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 24,308 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,679 and sold 28,625 shares valued at $5,650,725. Corporate insiders own 64.30% of the company's stock.

TKO Group Profile

TKO Group Holdings NYSE: TKO is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO's core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

Further Reading

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