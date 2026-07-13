SG Americas Securities LLC Has $138,000 Stake in Science Applications International Corporation $SAIC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Science Applications International Corporation (NASDAQ:SAIC - Free Report) by 87.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,456 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,159 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Science Applications International were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 477.8% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the third quarter worth $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1,915.4% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAIC. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Science Applications International from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $115.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAIC

Science Applications International Price Performance

SAIC opened at $112.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.13 and a 200-day moving average of $100.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Science Applications International Corporation has a 1-year low of $81.08 and a 1-year high of $123.41.

Science Applications International (NASDAQ:SAIC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.97. Science Applications International had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 36.96%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Science Applications International's revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Science Applications International has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.900-10.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Corporation will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Science Applications International's dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) is a leading provider of technical, engineering, and enterprise IT services to the U.S. government, including the Department of Defense, the intelligence community, and civilian agencies. The company's core offerings encompass systems engineering and integration, mission support, cybersecurity, data analytics, and cloud solutions. SAIC's work spans the full program lifecycle, from research and development to deployment and sustainment, addressing complex defense, space, and national security challenges.

Founded in 1969 by J.

Further Reading

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