SG Americas Securities LLC Has $141.59 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) by 63.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 979,410 shares of the energy exploration company's stock after buying an additional 379,386 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.18% of EOG Resources worth $141,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $349,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 216.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,560 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,780 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 362,446 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $43,356,000 after purchasing an additional 15,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $156.32.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EOG

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 5,698 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $856,523.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 88,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,234,924.40. The trade was a 6.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.1%

EOG Resources stock opened at $130.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.96 and a 200-day moving average of $124.86. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $101.59 and a one year high of $151.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 23.01%.The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. EOG Resources's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. EOG Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.16%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

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