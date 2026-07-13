SG Americas Securities LLC Has $142,000 Stock Holdings in Winmark Corporation $WINA

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA - Free Report) by 92.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 4,309 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Winmark were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Winmark by 19.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 213 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Winmark by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 545 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Winmark by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 933 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Winmark by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,229 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Winmark by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company's stock.

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Winmark Stock Performance

Shares of WINA opened at $385.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 0.52. The company's 50 day moving average price is $387.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $415.82. Winmark Corporation has a 52 week low of $338.18 and a 52 week high of $527.37.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $20.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.09 million. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 100.45% and a net margin of 48.19%.

Winmark Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Winmark's previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Winmark's payout ratio is 36.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded Winmark from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Winmark presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

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Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation NASDAQ: WINA is a franchisor of retail resale stores, specializing in the resale of apparel, sporting goods, children's and maternity clothing, toys, and entertainment media. Through its portfolio of well-known brands—such as Plato's Closet, Once Upon a Child, Play It Again Sports, and Style Encore—Winmark provides aspiring entrepreneurs the opportunity to own and operate neighborhood resale businesses. The company supports its franchisees with site selection, store design, training programs, and ongoing marketing assistance, emphasizing a turnkey approach to retail entrepreneurship.

Each of Winmark's franchised brands targets a distinct consumer segment.

See Also

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