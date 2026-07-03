SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.52 Million Stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. $KRYS

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS - Free Report) by 68.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,899 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,010 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRYS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,628 shares of the company's stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,893 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 107.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,344 shares of the company's stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of KRYS stock opened at $375.07 on Friday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.50 and a 52-week high of $382.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 0.50. The firm's 50-day moving average is $312.90 and its 200-day moving average is $280.73.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $116.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $112.11 million. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 53.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.11, for a total transaction of $7,702,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,378,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $424,623,337.05. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP John Charles Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.27, for a total value of $347,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,270. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,642 shares of company stock valued at $8,243,923. Insiders own 13.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KRYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Krystal Biotech from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $306.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings cut Krystal Biotech from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Krystal Biotech from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $340.56.

View Our Latest Report on KRYS

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for rare dermatological diseases. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company applies proprietary viral vector delivery technology to enable topical administration of corrective genes directly to the skin. By targeting the underlying genetic causes of inherited skin disorders, Krystal Biotech seeks to address areas of high unmet medical need with potentially transformative treatments.

The company's lead product candidate, KB103, is designed to deliver a functional COL7A1 gene to patients with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB), a severe and often debilitating blistering condition.

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