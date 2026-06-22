SG Americas Securities LLC Has $184.62 Million Position in Dollar General Corporation $DG

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) by 2,208.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,554,918 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,487,554 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Dollar General worth $184,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,309,045 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,625,822,000 after purchasing an additional 412,542 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,017,002 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,462,727,000 after buying an additional 53,624 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,270,333 shares of the company's stock valued at $832,513,000 after buying an additional 1,624,748 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,707,809 shares of the company's stock valued at $754,857,000 after buying an additional 42,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,734,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $495,830,000 after buying an additional 1,208,892 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Dollar General Price Performance

DG stock opened at $113.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.17. Dollar General Corporation has a 52-week low of $95.11 and a 52-week high of $158.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.81 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.63%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.450 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Dollar General's dividend payout ratio is 33.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on Dollar General from $144.00 to $113.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dollar General from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $141.00 to $125.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $131.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dollar General

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

Further Reading

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