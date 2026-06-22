SG Americas Securities LLC Has $203.42 Million Position in American International Group, Inc. $AIG

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG - Free Report) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,703,304 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 673,976 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.50% of American International Group worth $203,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 214.5% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 80,139 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $6,030,000 after acquiring an additional 54,659 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in American International Group by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,212 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 13,844 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors increased its position in American International Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 10,755 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 271,928 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $23,264,000 after purchasing an additional 41,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company's stock.

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American International Group Price Performance

Shares of AIG opened at $74.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.52. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.25 and a 1 year high of $87.29. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $75.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.03 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 11.86%.During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from American International Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. American International Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 35.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIG. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $87.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on American International Group

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc (AIG) is a global insurance holding company that provides a broad range of property-casualty insurance, specialty insurance, and risk management solutions to institutional, commercial and individual customers. Through its operating subsidiaries, AIG underwrites commercial and personal lines products—ranging from general liability, property, and casualty coverages to specialty lines such as professional liability, surety, cyber and marine—along with related services designed to help clients manage and transfer risk.

The company also has a long history in life insurance, retirement solutions and asset management through businesses that have been restructured or separated over time.

See Also

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