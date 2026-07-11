SG Americas Securities LLC Has $303,000 Position in Xometry, Inc. $XMTR

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR - Free Report) by 94.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,410 shares of the company's stock after selling 129,924 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Xometry were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XMTR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Xometry by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,669 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the first quarter valued at approximately $692,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Xometry by 7.8% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,054 shares of the company's stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xometry by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 452,682 shares of the company's stock worth $11,281,000 after purchasing an additional 95,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Xometry by 476.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 238,390 shares of the company's stock worth $8,055,000 after purchasing an additional 197,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company's stock.

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Xometry Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XMTR opened at $96.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -94.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Xometry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.63 and a fifty-two week high of $99.86.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $205.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.46 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 7.01%.Xometry's quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Xometry

In related news, CTO Vaidyanathan Raghavan sold 1,866 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total value of $173,929.86. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 140,777 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,121,824.17. This trade represents a 1.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Lukas Alexander Biewald acquired 47,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $3,999,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 55,134 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,686,390. This represents a 582.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,496 shares of company stock worth $7,124,340. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citizens Jmp upped their price objective on Xometry from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Xometry in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Xometry in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Xometry from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Xometry

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc NASDAQ: XMTR operates a technology-driven marketplace that connects businesses with on-demand manufacturing capacity across a wide array of processes. Through its proprietary Instant Quoting Engine and Xometry Platform, the company streamlines sourcing for CNC machining, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, injection molding, urethane casting and other custom manufacturing services. By aggregating a network of thousands of vetted suppliers, Xometry offers rapid lead times, transparent pricing and real-time order tracking to customers in sectors ranging from automotive and aerospace to medical devices and industrial equipment.

Since its founding in 2013 and headquarters in Rockville, Maryland, Xometry has expanded its geographic reach to serve customers in North America, Europe and beyond.

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