SG Americas Securities LLC Has $38.31 Million Position in Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR - Free Report) by 54.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,159 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 103,443 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Extra Space Storage worth $38,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 442.9% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $153.07.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $148.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.18. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 1 year low of $125.71 and a 1 year high of $155.19. The company has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.20.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $856.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 6.65%. Extra Space Storage's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.350 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Extra Space Storage's dividend payout ratio is 145.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,374 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,606,100. This represents a 8.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage NYSE: EXR is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and operation of self-storage properties. The company provides storage solutions for residential and commercial customers, offering a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled units and specialized options such as vehicle and boat storage. Extra Space Storage markets itself as a customer-focused operator, with online rentals, contactless move-in options and ancillary retail products like packing supplies and insurance to support tenant needs.

Its business model combines property ownership with third-party management and development activities.

See Also

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