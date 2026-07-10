SG Americas Securities LLC Has $405,000 Holdings in Kura Oncology, Inc. $KURA

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA - Free Report) by 67.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,816 shares of the company's stock after selling 101,899 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of Kura Oncology worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KURA. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $349,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,370 shares of the company's stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 26,683 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,080 shares of the company's stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 17,197 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,505,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 291.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 66,870 shares of the company's stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 49,785 shares during the period.

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Kura Oncology Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of KURA stock opened at $12.08 on Friday. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $12.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 million. Kura Oncology had a negative return on equity of 141.95% and a negative net margin of 411.19%. As a group, analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Kura Oncology

In other Kura Oncology news, insider Mollie Leoni sold 84,929 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $834,002.78. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 182,345 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,790,627.90. This represents a 31.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KURA shares. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $24.00 price objective on Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kura Oncology has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $25.46.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc NASDAQ: KURA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted oncology therapies. Headquartered in La Jolla, California, the company leverages expertise in molecular biology and precision medicine to identify key drivers of cancer growth and design small-molecule inhibitors that block those pathways. Kura's research platform integrates genomic insights with medicinal chemistry to advance candidates against well-validated targets in solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

The company's lead clinical candidate, tipifarnib, is a farnesyltransferase inhibitor being evaluated for the treatment of HRAS-mutant head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and various non-small cell lung cancers.

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