SG Americas Securities LLC Has $69.26 Million Stock Holdings in Sysco Corporation $SYY

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY - Free Report) by 254.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 970,947 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 697,175 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Sysco worth $69,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,780,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 3,977.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,711,376 shares of the company's stock valued at $387,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595,819 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,651,682 shares of the company's stock worth $416,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,306 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Sysco by 102.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,359,471 shares of the company's stock worth $194,279,000 after buying an additional 1,194,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $79,864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company's stock.

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Sysco Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $78.06 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day moving average is $75.43 and its 200-day moving average is $78.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33. Sysco Corporation has a 52 week low of $68.19 and a 52 week high of $91.85. The company has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.65.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). Sysco had a return on equity of 103.57% and a net margin of 2.08%.The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sysco has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.510-1.510 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Corporation will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from Sysco's previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Sysco's dividend payout ratio is presently 59.83%.

Insider Activity

In other Sysco news, Director John M. Hinshaw bought 13,304 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.17 per share, with a total value of $1,000,061.68. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 40,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,021,834. The trade was a 49.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Sysco from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sysco from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $88.15.

View Our Latest Report on SYY

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation NYSE: SYY is a global foodservice distribution company that supplies a broad range of food and related products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. Its core business is the procurement, warehousing and delivery of fresh, frozen and dry food products, complemented by non-food items such as paper goods, kitchen equipment, cleaning supplies and tabletop products. Sysco serves customers through an extensive network of distribution centers and dedicated delivery fleets, positioning itself as a one-stop supplier for operators of all sizes.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sysco has grown through both organic expansion and acquisitions.

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