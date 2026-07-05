SG Americas Securities LLC Has $969,000 Holdings in Sensient Technologies Corporation $SXT

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT - Free Report) by 49.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 10,964 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $77,955,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 478,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $44,933,000 after purchasing an additional 65,244 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. SummitTX Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. now owns 17,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Sensient Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $143.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SXT

Sensient Technologies Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE SXT opened at $124.57 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $117.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.09. Sensient Technologies Corporation has a 12 month low of $82.60 and a 12 month high of $129.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $435.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.39 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 8.71%.The firm's revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sensient Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-3.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Corporation will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. Sensient Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 48.38%.

Insider Transactions at Sensient Technologies

In other Sensient Technologies news, VP Thierry Hoang sold 439 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total transaction of $50,111.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 14,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,372.35. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a global leader in the manufacture and supply of colors, flavors and fragrances for a broad range of end-markets. The company develops and produces ingredients that enhance the appearance, taste and scent of products in the food, beverage, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, personal care and household sectors. Its portfolio includes natural and synthetic colorants, botanical and artificial flavor systems, fragrance compounds and specialty chemical offerings tailored to customer specifications.

Within its flavor and fragrance division, Sensient provides custom formulations for sweet, savory and umami taste profiles along with fragrance blends for personal care and cosmetic applications.

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