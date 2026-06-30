SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI - Free Report) by 125.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,804 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 11,592 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $5,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,895,852 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,318,615,000 after buying an additional 94,383 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,916,830 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,755,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596,265 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,700,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $728,345,000 after acquiring an additional 339,447 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,350,625 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $462,721,000 after acquiring an additional 220,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,963 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $394,757,000 after acquiring an additional 71,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTAI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded FTAI Aviation from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Weiss Ratings lowered FTAI Aviation from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BTIG Research raised their price target on FTAI Aviation from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $326.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FTAI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Martin Tuchman sold 143,584 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.44, for a total value of $34,810,504.96. Following the sale, the director directly owned 236,302 shares in the company, valued at $57,289,056.88. This represents a 37.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Hannaway sold 255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.89, for a total value of $64,741.95. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,716.68. The trade was a 7.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 254,515 shares of company stock valued at $61,599,445. Insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 1.4%

FTAI stock opened at $263.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $251.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.78. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12 month low of $108.47 and a 12 month high of $323.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 52.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.47.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.32). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 181.43% and a net margin of 18.92%.The company had revenue of $830.70 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. FTAI Aviation's revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. FTAI Aviation's payout ratio is 31.75%.

FTAI Aviation Profile

FTAI Aviation NASDAQ: FTAI is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company's portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider FTAI Aviation, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and FTAI Aviation wasn't on the list.

While FTAI Aviation currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here