SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in Lindblad Expeditions $LIND

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND - Free Report) by 83.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,883 shares of the company's stock after selling 144,382 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Lindblad Expeditions were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIND. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,763 shares of the company's stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 120,331 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 5.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,329 shares of the company's stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,521 shares of the company's stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 26,180 shares of the company's stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Capital One Financial set a $31.00 target price on Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Texas Capital downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Performance

Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $25.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -47.41 and a beta of 2.22. Lindblad Expeditions has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $30.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.75 and a 200 day moving average of $19.42.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $208.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lindblad Expeditions

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Michael Elliott Bisnow sold 44,642 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $1,080,782.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 25,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $626,361.12. This represents a 63.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $70,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 119,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,499.44. The trade was a 2.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 88,602 shares of company stock worth $1,966,009 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.10% of the company's stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Profile

Lindblad Expeditions NASDAQ: LIND is a global leader in expedition cruising, specializing in immersive small-ship voyages to some of the world's most remote and wildlife-rich regions. The company operates a fleet of purpose-built vessels designed to navigate challenging waters and shorelines, offering guests up-close encounters with natural environments such as the polar ice caps, the Galápagos Islands, Costa Rica's rainforests and the waterways of Alaska, Patagonia and the Arctic.

Founded on the pioneering spirit of Lars-Eric Lindblad, regarded as the father of expedition travel, Lindblad Expeditions carries forward a legacy of discovery that dates back to the 1960s.

Further Reading

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