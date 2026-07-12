SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in SharkNinja, Inc. $SN

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN - Free Report) by 93.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,192 shares of the company's stock after selling 30,161 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in SharkNinja were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 64.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SharkNinja by 459.3% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SharkNinja during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.77% of the company's stock.

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SharkNinja Trading Up 2.6%

SN traded up $3.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.62. 973,997 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,704. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.12 and a 52-week high of $154.04.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 10.70%.The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. SharkNinja has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Adam Quigley sold 6,923 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total value of $782,091.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at $197,697.50. This trade represents a 79.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 40.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on SharkNinja in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on SharkNinja from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on SharkNinja from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $155.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SharkNinja

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja NYSE: SN is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of innovative small home appliances under the Shark® and Ninja® brands. The company's product portfolio spans floorcare, cleaning and home environment products, including upright, cordless and robotic vacuum cleaners, steam mops and air purifiers. In the kitchen category, SharkNinja offers a broad range of cooking and food preparation solutions, such as countertop ovens, air fryers, multicookers, blenders and coffee makers. Its products are positioned to deliver user-friendly performance, innovative features and durable design for everyday household tasks.

Founded in 1998 as Euro-Pro Operating LLC, the company initially focused on the European market before expanding its presence in North America.

Further Reading

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