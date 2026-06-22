SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stake in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293,392 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 3,945 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of ASML worth $387,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Binnacle Investments Inc lifted its position in ASML by 78.9% during the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in ASML by 1,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in ASML by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,929.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.82. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12 month low of $683.48 and a 12 month high of $1,942.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company's fifty day moving average price is $1,594.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,401.52.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 27.65%.The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morningstar downgraded shares of ASML to a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered ASML from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on ASML from $1,625.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,589.62.

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ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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