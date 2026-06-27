SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stake in Hubbell Inc $HUBB

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB - Free Report) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,165 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 12,413 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Hubbell were worth $12,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in Hubbell by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 769 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 2.0% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Hubbell by 1.3% in the third quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company's stock.

Get Hubbell alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HUBB shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Hubbell from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Hubbell from $481.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $515.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Hubbell from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $554.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HUBB

Hubbell Trading Down 3.5%

HUBB opened at $517.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Hubbell Inc has a 12 month low of $402.04 and a 12 month high of $565.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $500.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $490.95.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 15.10%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. Hubbell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.300-19.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Inc will post 19.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Hubbell's payout ratio is 33.55%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated NYSE: HUBB is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.

The company's offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Hubbell, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hubbell wasn't on the list.

While Hubbell currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here