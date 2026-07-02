SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 21,584 Shares of Digi International Inc. $DGII

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII - Free Report) by 84.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,149 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 21,584 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.13% of Digi International worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Digi International by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 652,197 shares of the technology company's stock worth $22,736,000 after acquiring an additional 46,659 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digi International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 1,530.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,376 shares of the technology company's stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Digi International by 48.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,018 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Digi International Trading Down 1.1%

Digi International stock opened at $74.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 65.59 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.51. Digi International Inc. has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $76.41.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $130.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.03 million. Digi International had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Digi International has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.680 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Digi International Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on DGII. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Digi International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research raised Digi International from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Digi International from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Digi International from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $66.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on Digi International

Insider Activity at Digi International

In other Digi International news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 14,182 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $930,481.02. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 26,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,657.99. This represents a 34.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James J. Loch sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $6,944,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 167,589 shares in the company, valued at $11,637,380.16. This trade represents a 37.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,008 shares of company stock worth $8,320,222. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc is a provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services designed to link devices to networks and applications securely. The company develops a broad range of networking hardware, including cellular and Ethernet routers, gateways, embedded modules and adaptors, as well as accessories and antennas. Digi's solutions enable businesses to deploy remote monitoring, control and automation systems across diverse industries such as transportation, utilities, healthcare, retail and industrial manufacturing.

In addition to its physical devices, Digi offers cloud-based management software and professional services that simplify device configuration, monitoring and over-the-air updates.

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