SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 5,399,407 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 153.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,910,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,399,407 shares during the period. Bristol Myers Squibb makes up 0.6% of SG Americas Securities LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.44% of Bristol Myers Squibb worth $540,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 65,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research Partners LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing grew its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing now owns 13,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Bristol Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 159,248 shares in the company, valued at $9,820,824.16. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued a "sector perform" rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $61.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BMY

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $54.10 on Monday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $57.34 and its 200 day moving average is $57.15. The stock has a market cap of $110.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.24. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1-year low of $42.52 and a 1-year high of $62.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 15.01%.The business had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio is 70.79%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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