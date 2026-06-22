SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 9,846,104 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST - Free Report) by 251.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,755,486 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,846,104 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 2.00% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $263,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HST. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 335.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 100,906 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 77,746 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,190 shares of the company's stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. SG Trading Solutions LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $566,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 14,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company's stock.

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Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of HST opened at $25.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $22.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.10. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $25.36. The company has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Host Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $23.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Host Hotels & Resorts

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 58,579 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $1,288,738.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 697,658 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,348,476. The trade was a 7.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company's holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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