SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Position in Teradata Corporation $TDC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC - Free Report) by 63.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,393 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 35,216 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.10% of Teradata worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Teradata by 1,162.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 985 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Teradata by 197.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Teradata by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 129.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,090 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Teradata by 223.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the technology company's stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Teradata Stock Performance

Shares of TDC opened at $34.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.59. Teradata Corporation has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $41.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.95.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. Teradata had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 57.44%. The company had revenue of $444.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $430.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Teradata has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.570 EPS. Research analysts predict that Teradata Corporation will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradata

In other news, CRO Richard J. Petley sold 34,317 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $1,058,336.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 207,627 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,403,216.68. The trade was a 14.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total value of $634,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 762,446 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,177,162.66. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 77,201 shares of company stock worth $2,486,235 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Teradata from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Research cut shares of Teradata from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Teradata from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradata currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Teradata

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation is a global provider of enterprise analytics and data management solutions designed to help organizations unlock value from their data assets. The company offers both cloud-based and on-premises platforms that support data warehousing, big data analytics, and machine learning. Through its flagship analytics ecosystem, Teradata enables businesses to integrate, analyze, and manage large volumes of structured and unstructured data at scale.

Central to Teradata's product suite is the Teradata Vantage analytics platform, which unifies diverse data types across multiple environments—including public and private clouds—into a single, coherent architecture.

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