SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated $ELAN

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN - Free Report) by 65.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,298 shares of the company's stock after selling 62,227 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $24.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.88, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $27.72.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.28 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 4.95%.Elanco Animal Health's quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.285 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.030-1.090 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Elanco Animal Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $28.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ELAN

Insider Activity

In other Elanco Animal Health news, insider Rajeev A. Modi bought 4,911 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,938.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 160,812 shares in the company, valued at $3,272,524.20. This trade represents a 3.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 4,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $99,867.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 171,971 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,454,897.39. This represents a 2.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Inc is a global leader in animal health dedicated to improving food and companion animal well-being. The company develops, manufactures and markets a range of products, including parasiticides, vaccines, antibiotics and feed additives designed to prevent and treat disease in livestock and pets. Elanco's portfolio spans both food-producing animals—such as cattle, swine, poultry and aquaculture—and companion animals, with offerings that support parasite control, pain management and infectious disease prevention.

Originally founded as the animal health division of Eli Lilly and Company in the mid-20th century, Elanco was spun off into an independent publicly traded company in 2018.

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