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SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 106,172 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Written by MarketBeat
June 25, 2026
Cloudflare logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • SG Americas Securities LLC cut its Cloudflare position by 52.3% in Q1, selling 106,172 shares and leaving it with 96,718 shares valued at about $19.96 million.
  • Cloudflare’s latest earnings topped expectations, with quarterly EPS of $0.25 versus $0.23 expected and revenue of $639.75 million, up 33.5% year over year.
  • The stock remains well supported by Wall Street, with analysts assigning a Moderate Buy consensus and an average price target of $241.35, while the company also saw recent insider selling and new AI-related product collaborations.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Cloudflare.

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Free Report) by 52.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,718 shares of the company's stock after selling 106,172 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Cloudflare were worth $19,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 105.6% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 157 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NYSE NET opened at $222.63 on Thursday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.83 and a 1-year high of $276.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $220.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.20. The company has a market cap of $78.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -890.53, a P/E/G ratio of 226.55 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $639.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.83 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Cloudflare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Cloudflare News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cloudflare this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $241.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cloudflare

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In related news, Director John Graham-Cumming sold 2,520 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.95, for a total value of $594,594.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 494,067 shares in the company, valued at $116,575,108.65. This represents a 0.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.39, for a total value of $2,323,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 116,733 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,127,581.87. This represents a 7.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 566,245 shares of company stock valued at $121,338,593. 10.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cloudflare Profile

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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