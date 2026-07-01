SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 150,291 Shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. $SEI

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI - Free Report) by 72.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,839 shares of the company's stock after selling 150,291 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.08% of Solaris Energy Infrastructure worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,913,632 shares of the company's stock valued at $133,940,000 after buying an additional 248,762 shares during the period. Situational Awareness LP lifted its holdings in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 1,866,500 shares of the company's stock worth $85,803,000 after buying an additional 716,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 2,120.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,466,343 shares of the company's stock worth $67,408,000 after buying an additional 1,400,311 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 623.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,295,898 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advent International L.P. boosted its position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Advent International L.P. now owns 1,263,809 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,097,000 after acquiring an additional 256,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company's stock.

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Solaris Energy Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SEI opened at $80.18 on Wednesday. Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.57 and a 1-year high of $86.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 90.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.18. Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $196.24 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Laurie H. Argo sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total transaction of $378,976.00. Following the sale, the director owned 44,839 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,866.32. This represents a 10.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ktr Management Company, Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $141,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,099,593 shares of company stock valued at $297,782,099. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SEI shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Research upgraded Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $83.18.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SEI

About Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc NYSE: SEI is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in equity securities of energy infrastructure companies, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and other midstream entities. SEI is externally managed by Solaris Asset Management LP, a firm specializing in energy infrastructure investments.

The fund’s portfolio targets businesses involved in the gathering, processing, transportation, storage and terminalling of oil, natural gas and refined products.

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