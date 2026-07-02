SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 152,758 Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. $DYN

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN - Free Report) by 57.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,626 shares of the company's stock after selling 152,758 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Dyne Therapeutics worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the company's stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,940 shares of the company's stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 9th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Evercore set a $33.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DYN

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.94 per share, for a total transaction of $33,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 24,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $415,030. This represents a 8.89% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 195,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $4,131,326.78. Following the sale, the director directly owned 975,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,631,181.34. This represents a 16.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders acquired 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $156,800 and sold 2,334,279 shares valued at $46,221,906. 9.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $21.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 19.92, a quick ratio of 19.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.55 and a 200-day moving average of $18.13. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of localized gene regulation therapies for serious rare diseases. The company's proprietary FORCE (Facilitated Orthogonal Receptor‐mediated Cargo Evaluation) platform is designed to enable targeted delivery of oligonucleotide and gene therapy modalities to skeletal and respiratory muscles. Dyne's lead programs focus on Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), with preclinical and early clinical studies evaluating safety, tolerability and tissue specificity.

Since its founding in 2019 by Flagship Pioneering, Dyne has advanced multiple product candidates using its modular delivery approach, which couples engineered ligands with therapeutic payloads to improve uptake into muscle cells.

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